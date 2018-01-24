Smith County looks to open new fire station

Charlene Odom and her granddaughter Lea Garcie returned to Walmart on Estes Parkway in Longview Wednesday morning, hoping Odom will find the ring she’s worn for 27 years.More >>
Charlene Odom and her granddaughter Lea Garcie returned to Walmart on Estes Parkway in Longview Wednesday morning, hoping Odom will find the ring she’s worn for 27 years.More >>
It was an emotional reunion as a soldier made a surprise visit to his East Texas home, and a special reunion with his brother.More >>
It was an emotional reunion as a soldier made a surprise visit to his East Texas home, and a special reunion with his brother.More >>
Tyler police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at knife point late last night...More >>
Tyler police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at knife point late last night...More >>
Smith County fire crews are working a structure fire between Arp and Troup Wednesday morning.More >>
Smith County fire crews are working a structure fire between Arp and Troup Wednesday morning.More >>
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect in numerous crimes.More >>
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect in numerous crimes.More >>