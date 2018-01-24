Smith County looks to open new fire station

When a fire breaks out a few minutes can sometimes mean life or death.

Fire officials say response time is key. That's why Emergency Services District #2 is looking to build a new volunteer fire department in the Northwestern part of Smith County.

Smith County ESD #2 has over twenty fire stations. But officials say the Northwestern part of the county has never had a fire station.

"It's quite a distance from that general area of the North West end to a fire department and the response time is really what matters in the time of need of fire services when you have a fire," says ESD #2 fire commissioner Charles Wilson.

Officials say Van, Mineola, and Lindale fire departments currently respond to calls in this area because Smith County doesn't have the services in the mediate area.

Wilson says he believes the response time can improve.

"[It's] not a long time period you know for those three departments but it's not a quick response like it would be if a station was there manned with man power," he says.

Wilson says community members are excited for the possibility of a fire station in the Jamestown area.

The Smith County ESD # board of commissioners will hold a public meeting this Saturday at 6:00 pm at the Jamestown Church of Christ. Community members are welcomed to join and discuss the emergency services needs in the area.

