Tyler welcomes new cancer center

Cancer patients in the East Texas area will now get a chance to experience some of the newest technology and state-of-the treatments right in their backyard.

Wednesday marked the unveiling of the UT Health Northeast MD Anderson Cancer Center in Tyler. After almost four years in the making, the two departments who decided a cancer center in East Texas was necessary to those in this region saw their plans come to fruition. The new center will not only help East Texans, but also cancer patients in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“I think its going to be terrific for everyone,” Deputy President Chief Operating Officer at MD Anderson Stephen Hahn said. “The right patient, with the right diagnosis, with the right staging at the right place of treatment. If that’s here in northeast Texas as it should be, with the support of family and loved ones, that’s the way it should be. And we are just excited about the opportunity to help them do that.”

Joan Daigle was a oncology nurse before being diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine checkup. She knows first hand the impact of having a MD Anderson Cancer Center in Tyler will be to current and future patients.

“They don’t realize it yet, but when they can get all of the cutting-edge care here as apposed to traveling and taking so much time out of your day, its remarkable,” Daigle said.

The new facility is expecting to welcome their first patient sometime in February.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.