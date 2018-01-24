Widow searches ETX store for lost wedding ring, offers reward for its return

A lost wedding ring has a family searching an area store, hoping for a miracle.

Charlene Odom and her granddaughter Lea Garcie returned to Walmart on Estes Parkway in Longview Wednesday morning, hoping Odom will find the ring she’s worn for 27 years.

“She heard a ‘clink’ and didn't realize at the time,” said Garcie. “Later on she was going to realize it was her wedding ring.”

Garcie says it wasn’t until late Tuesday night that Odom shared her devastation of the lost ring with her family.

“I'm sure she was upset, and was hoping she was going to find it and it wouldn't come to this.” Said Garcie.

The ring was a gift from Odom's husband on their 25th wedding anniversary when they renewed their vows. The loss of the ring resurfaced the emotions from the recent passing of her husband, Nash Odom. They were married 52 years until her husband passed away.

On the day he passed away Odom was checked in a hospital and could not say good-bye.



“When he got that ring, it meant something to them, and it also means something to the rest of the family because they have been so important in our lives,” said Garcie.

After searching through the aisles yet again, they had no luck. Walmart is helping by checking surveillance cameras.



The family does not have a clear picture of the ring made of yellow gold and 25 diamonds, but hopes anyone with information will come forward.

The family is offering a reward for the ring's return and says no questions will be asked.

Related story: Heartbroken ETX family offers reward for missing wedding ring

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.