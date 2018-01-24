Grass fires consume over 20 acres in Smith County

Fire departments all over Smith County had a busy day today as grass fires seemingly took over.

20 acres of farm land now blackened and destroyed, after a farmer tried to burn his excess hay and lost control. The Winona and Red Springs fire departments were able to get the fire out before the fire got to the five threatened structures.

After that fire was finally put out; while the department was one their way back to the station, they noticed a controlled burn getting out of hand.

“I had a little fire extinguisher but it stopped spraying, and we started using a rake trying to put it out, and water bottles,” Dwayne Allen says.

Dwayne Allen was hired to burn trash behind this home, but before they knew it, the fire started to spread, destroying everything in its path.

“There was a mobile home there and we were just burning the trash that was left behind but the grass is so dry it just started spreading,” Allen says.

Property owners say they were concerned, especially with five grass fire calls just today.

“I thought it was real wet, but it’s still really dry,” Derrick Chester says.

Captain Adam Melson of the Smith County ESD says with the combination of high winds and high humidity, all property owners should take extreme caution.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.