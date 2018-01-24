Flu, winter weather causing nation-wide blood shortage

Winter weather conditions and the recent flu outbreak have caused a decrease in blood and platelet donors.

Carter Bloodcare had to close their doors for two days last week due to the weather and cancel all but one of their mobile blood drives.

“We have had 800 fewer donors than we had last January,” according to Carter Bloodcare employee Jessica Whitehead.

Whitehead says, "If the donations don’t come in, the transfusions don’t stop. Our patients are still in need.”

Blood and platelet donation companies across the country are asking healthy individuals to step up and donate. Each blood donation can help up to three people.

The American Red Cross says their donation levels are critically low. The flu and winter weather conditions have contributed to more than 28,000 fewer donations than what they needed in November and December.

