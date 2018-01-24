ETX soldier home from Iraq surprises brother at school

It was an emotional reunion as a soldier made a surprise visit to his East Texas home, and a special reunion with his brother.

Army specialist Drew Dehoff, who is home after a year in Iraq, decided to spring the surprise on his brother and his former teachers at Pine Tree High School in Longview.

Lurking in the hallways of Pine Tree High School where he graduated, Dehoff was a soldier on a mission.

"I'm going to surprise my little brother today. He doesn't know that I'm here. I'm going to get him today. I walk him through the ways things need to get done, try to help direct him. He just needs a little bit more direction. and that’s what I try to provide for him," Drew says.

It was lunch time for his brother Braden, who has autism. Braden didn't have a clue as to what was about to happen.

"They're real close. They spend a lot of time together playing video games. The four days before he left, they spent the whole time together. He's probably going to be quiet a little bit and try to not say anything, not show he’s crying," says Drew’s mother Laurie Turman.

Drew caught his little brother as he was changing classes in the hallway and Braden rushed forward to give him a long hug.

"You're always going to have a bond with them no matter what no matter the distance or what happens whether you have a bad connection, it's always there and always can be brought back up," Drew says.

And Dehoff's surprises didn't stop there. He then went on to hand a flag he carried in Iraq to one of his former teachers.

Dehoff surprised his mother and father Tuesday with his return home.

Drew is now going to be stationed at home in the army reserves.



