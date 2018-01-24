Harrison County sheriff seeking man wanted for burglary, multiple thefts

Tyler police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at knife point late last night...More >>
Tyler police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at knife point late last night...More >>
Smith County fire crews are working a structure fire between Arp and Troup Wednesday morning.More >>
Smith County fire crews are working a structure fire between Arp and Troup Wednesday morning.More >>
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect in numerous crimes.More >>
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect in numerous crimes.More >>
A Whitehouse man has been indicted after his two children tested positive for meth.More >>
A Whitehouse man has been indicted after his two children tested positive for meth.More >>
Two ETX parents have been indicted for endangering a child after they were arrested for exposing their 4-year-old son to methamphetamine.More >>
Two ETX parents have been indicted for endangering a child after they were arrested for exposing their 4-year-old son to methamphetamine.More >>