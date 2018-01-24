Harrison County sheriff seeking man wanted for burglary, multiple thefts

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect in numerous crimes.



Lt. Jay Webb says that Denver Cass Simmons is wanted in the county for numerous alleged offenses including burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and multiple thefts.



Webb says that he was last known to be in the area of FM 2625 between FM 31 South and FM 9 South in Waskom, or in the southeast portion of Harrison County.



There are several active warrants for Simmons' arrest, Webb says, and he asks that anyone who has information about his whereabouts call the sheriff's office at 903-923-4000. You can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.



