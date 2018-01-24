Whitehouse man indicted after children ages 8,10 test positive for meth

A Whitehouse man has been indicted after his two children tested positive for meth.

Christopher Michael Foux, 42, was arrested on Nov. 30 and charged with two counts of endangering a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were contacted by CPS on Oct. 3 after two children, aged 8 and 10, tested positive for meth.

CPS said the children were living with their mother and father. The mother tested negative for meth and the father tested positive, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a warrant for Foux’s arrest on Nov. 2.

He is being held on a collective bond of $500,000.

