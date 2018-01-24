Whitehouse parents accused of exposing 4-year-old to meth indicted

Two ETX parents have been indicted for endangering a child after they were arrested for exposing their 4-year-old son to methamphetamine.

Jennifer Gunter, 42, and James Alton Davis, 55, of Whitehouse were arrested in December.

According to the arrest affidavit, CPS contacted Whitehouse police on Oct. 19 and said the child tested positive for meth and was under the care of his parents.

The affidavit states Gunter and Davis signed a form on Oct. 2, acknowledging they had used meth in September.

After the test on the child returned positive, both parents admitted smoking meth in the presence of the child, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a warrant for the parents’ arrest on Nov. 20 and they were arrested the same day.

According to Smith County Judicial Records Gunter was released to another agency today. Davis is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

