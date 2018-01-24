DPS identifies suspect arrested in Smith County high-speed pursuit

Aaron Slagle, left, and Kalie Kinlaw were arrested Tuesday during a high-speed pursuit in Smith County. (Source: Gregg County Judicial Records)

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two suspects involved in a high-speed pursuit Wednesday in Smith County.

Those arrested were Aaron Slagle, 37, of Tyler and Kalie Erin Kinlaw, 35, of Kilgore.

The chase, began at about 5 p.m., Tuesday when a Highway patrol attempted to stop the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu for a traffic violation near Fritz Swanson Road and Goftorth Road in Gregg County.

According to DPS, the driver then continued to evade the Trooper and continued traveling west, attempting to lose the patrol unit.

Shortly after, the suspect and two trooper patrol units collided at the intersection of FM 1252 and CR 3104.

Slagle and Kinwal were then transported to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS says the suspects are in custody of the Gregg County Jail on outstanding warrants. Slagle is wanted out of Marion and Dallas counties. and Kinlaw is wanted out of Gregg County.

Slagle also has a felony charge of evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

