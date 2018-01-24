Tyler man indicted on charge of continuous sexual abuse of young child

A Tyler man has been indicted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Dakota Wilson, 34, faces up to life in prison on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 6.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the girl made an outcry at a daycare, saying Wilson had sexually assaulted her.

According to the affidavit, Wilson admitted to the allegations on Nov. 1.

A Smith County Sheriff’s Office detective obtained a warrant for Wilson’s arrest on Nov. 2 2017 and he was arrested the same day.

Wilson is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bail.

