Red Springs, Winona fire responding to grass fire on FM 16, north of I-20

Two ETX fire departments are on scene of a grass fire.

The fire was reported on FM 16, just east of FM 14, north of I-20.

The Smith County Fire Marshal's office tells KLTV that Red Springs Fire Department and Winona Fire Department are responding.

