Red Springs, Winona fire responding to grass fire on FM 16, north of I-20

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Two ETX fire departments are on scene of a grass fire.

The fire was reported on FM 16, just east of FM 14, north of I-20.

The Smith County Fire Marshal's office tells KLTV that Red Springs Fire Department and Winona Fire Department are responding. 

KLTV has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as we learn more.

