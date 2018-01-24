Mabank woman accused of killing 2 children indicted on new charges

A Henderson County grand jury has indicted a Mabank woman accused of shooting and killing her two children in November.

Sarah Nicole Henderson, 30, is now charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault of a public servant. Collectively, her bail amount has been set at $2.1 million.

District Attorney Mark Hall said each capital murder charge represents each child under the age of 10 who Henderson killed. The attempted murder charge is also new. Henderson tried to kill her husband, Jacob Henderson, that same night, Hall said.

"This will be the first of many hearings I expect we will have, and dates are always subject to change, so I can’t say exactly when this case will be finalized," Hall said. "Every case is important, and it does take time to get them to trial, but a capital case is always more involved and complicated than others in terms of the motions filed and heard before the court, particularly if the death penalty is an option."

The assault of a public servant charge comes from a few days later during an incident at the jail, Hall said. According to a press release from the Henderson County District Attorney's Office, Henderson is accused of striking a detention officer while he was trying to release her from restraint.

Henderson is accused of shooting and killing her daughters, Kaylee Danielle, 7, and Kenlie, 5 before she tried to shoot her husband. She shot both girls in the head.

Hall said the capital murder charges mean the death penalty is possible, and he has not yet determined if he will pursue it.

Henderson was arrested at her home in Mabank on Nov. 2, 2017.

