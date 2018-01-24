Mabank woman accused of killing 2 children indicted on new charges

A Henderson County grand jury has indicted a Mabank woman accused of shooting and killing her two children in November.More >>
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Harrison County on Saturday when an HCSO shot and killed the man who allegedly attacked him and a woman during a welfare check at a home.More >>
A grand jury has indicted a Sulphur Springs man accused of shooting and killing a high school student last month.More >>
A 26-year-old Tyler woman died as result of an auto-pedestrian wreck that occurred on State Highway 31 Friday night.More >>
A suspect in a Longview bank robbery is on the run.More >>
A Whitehouse man has been indicted after his two children tested positive for meth.More >>
Two ETX parents have been indicted for endangering a child after they were arrested for exposing their 4-year-old son to methamphetamine.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two suspects involved in a high-speed pursuit Wednesday in Smith County.More >>
A Tyler man has been indicted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.More >>
Two ETX fire departments are on scene of a grass fire.More >>
