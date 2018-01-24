Celebration of life planned for Union Grove boy who died after long battle with bone cancer

A Celebration of life has been planned for an East Texas 9-year-old boy who died, Tuesday, in the arms of his parents, after a long battle with cancer.

Brock Gumm of Union Grove passed away around 12:15 Tuesday afternoon. His mother took to Facebook this morning saying she was thankful she was holding her son when he went to be with God.

Gumm had been fighting Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, since October of 2014. He relapsed in May of 2016 and has been fighting ever since. That fight gained widespread community support on the Facebook page, started by his family, Battle for Brock.

Gumm even inspired the viral #BattleForBrock campaign which gained the attention of Dallas Cowboys Player, Dez Bryant. Gumm connected with the Cowboys through the team's Make-A-Wish program.

Gumm's Facebook page also drew the attention of country musician Josh Abbott, of the Josh Abbott Band, who filmed himself on a plane sending an encouraging message to Brock, also giving him a round of applause with the passengers on the plane. Read more here.

Gladewater police also showed their support in January of 2017 by giving him a special dog tag to remind him that there are dozens of people behind him during his fight with cancer. Read more here.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27. It will be held at the Union Grove Lion Center Auditorium, located at 11220 Union Grove Road in Gladewater. The #BattleforBrock Facebook page is asking that everyone wear a Brock shirt if you have one or something yellow or blue.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you donate to 'A Shelter For Cancer Families' who provided the family with "a home away from home" as well as other tangible support at no cost. The Because of Brock fund will ensure that Brock's legacy is one that continues to provide hope for other families in the midst of their cancer journeys. You can make a donation here.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.