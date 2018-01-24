Large grassfire in Smith County contained

Smith County crews have contained a large grassfire east of Lindale.

About 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to the 5400 block of County Road 313 East in response to a grass fire, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office and Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.

Red Springs and Winona volunteer vire departments are responding.

Stay with KLTV for updates.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.