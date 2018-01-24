Shelby Trahan joined the KLTV family as a multimedia journalist in January 2018. The native Houstonian is happy to start her new adventure in East Texas and is grateful to start the career she loves in her home state.

Shelby graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Journalism News in December 2017. During her time at UNT, she helped volunteer at North Texas Television, the 26-time Emmy Award-winning student-run news station. There, she gained experience in the field, the studio and working behind the scenes. Throughout her three years at UNT, she also joined the university chapters of the National Association of Black Journalists, the Broadcast Education Association and the Professional Women’s Council.

Prior to making the move to East Texas, Shelby completed an internship in the digital department at ABC affiliate, KTRK, in Houston, Texas. There she learned not only the importance of social media in the journalism field but had the chance to study under some of the reporters and anchors who inspired her to enter this field.

In her free time, she likes to binge watch good TV dramas, especially shows written by Shonda Rhimes. She also enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

If you have a story idea, news tip, or just want to say hello, email Shelby at strahan@kltv.com and don’t forget to follow her on Twitter for the latest news updates.