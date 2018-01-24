Marshall ISD will extend time of school days for rest of year

Marshall ISD:

You should be receiving an official letter of notification in the next day or so regarding this, but we wanted to go ahead and share this information as it relates to adjustments to our district calendar and daily schedule in response to the weather days we had to take last week:

Due to the winter weather which hit our area last week Marshall ISD was forced to cancel the entire day of classes for January 16-17. Under House Bill 2610 signed into law by the 84th Texas Legislature in 2016, school districts are required to provide at least 75,600 minutes of instruction during a school year.

To meet these legal requirements without having to sacrifice any remaining scheduled holidays on our district calendar, we will be making the following changes to our schedule:

• Beginning Tuesday, January 30, 2018, the school day at every campus will be extended by five minutes the rest of this school year.

• Thursday, February 8, 2018, will become a full day. This day was originally scheduled as a half-day for students and parent conferences in the afternoon.

These changes will allow MISD to make up the needed minutes that were missed from the bad weather days of January 16-17. At this time, barring any more weather days, there are no further changes anticipated to our academic calendar for the year.

Please contact your campus office if you have further questions. Thank you as always for your support of our schools and our students.