Man accused of distributing meth in Smith County

Elijah Jones, accused of distributing meth in Smith County (Source: Gregg County Judicial Records)

Federal marshals have arrested a Weslaco, Texas man accused of distributing methamphetamine in Smith County.

Elijah Jones, 34, is charged with distribution of meth.

He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones distributed meth on Aug. 24, 2016, In Smith County.

According to court documents, his case has not yet gone to a grand jury and no court dates are set.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.