Henderson County authorities search for suspect in pipe assault

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect who fled the scene of an assault Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Hillhouse said Marc Anthony Allison Jr., 29, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly attacked his brother and his brother's girlfriend around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Hillhouse said Allison attacked his 27-year-old brother and his brother's 25-year-old girlfriend with a galvanized steel pipe at a residence in the Forest Hill subdivision south of Chandler. A steel ratchet wrench was also found at the scene, according to Hillhouse.

“These victims had multiple wounds to the head and face in the bloody, vicious, assault,” Hillhouse said. “We know who did this and we have alerted authorities across the region, state and nation to be on the lookout for him.”

Allison is believed to be traveling in a rented 2016 gray Dodge minivan with Florida plates, according to Hillhouse.

Sheriff Hillhouse said the male victim remains in the hospital. His girlfriend was treated and eventually released.

Two children were at home during the attack.

“The kids are okay, in the care of family members,” Hillhouse said.

If you have any information in reference Marc Allison’s location please notify the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.

