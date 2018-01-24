Crews on scene of structure fire near Arp

Smith County fire crews are working a structure fire between Arp and Troup Wednesday morning.

According to Smith County Sheriff's Department dispatch, the structure fire is in the 18,000 block of County Road 2153 off of State Highway 135.

Details are limited at this time. KLTV has reached out to Smith County Fire officials for more information and will have more details as they become available.

