East Texas roadwork projects for the week of Jan. 22

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:
TYLER – Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of Jan. 22, 2018. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
In Smith County, the contractor plans to close I-20 and move traffic to the ramps during night work on the FM 849 Bridge Replacement Project at Hideaway. Eastbound I-20 will be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday and Tuesday, January 22-23, for the installation of bridge deck panels. The westbound lanes will be closed for the same work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, January 24-25. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays. More information on this project can be found in the Smith County projects section of this news release.
In Henderson County, winter weather forced the postponement of the traffic switch on the US 175 Phase II project between Larue and Poynor. Westbound traffic is now set to be moved to its new lanes on Tuesday, January 23. The switch will put traffic into a divided highway configuration with a depressed median. The change will signal the start of work on the eastbound lanes. Additional project information is available in the Henderson County section of this news release.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct edge repairs on FM 321 between SH 19 and FM 315. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
US 79 New Lane Construction Project
The installation of permanent signage and mailboxes and removal of the detour hot mix at the southbound entrance and exit ramps for FM 645 is ongoing. Work is also underway to address closeout activities throughout the project limits. Expect lane closures. The project is expanding a 5.3-mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median.
SH 19 Widening Project
The contractor continues work to backfill pavement edges with topsoil, seeding and installing driveways on the northbound lanes. Motorists should use caution and watch for turning truck traffic entering and exiting the roadway in the northbound lanes. Expect multiple lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The project is widening the roadway with the addition of shoulders and passing lanes. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.
Off-System Bridge Replacement Project
The contractor continues bridge rail and dirt work at the abutments on this bridge replacement project. County Road 2418 is closed at Otter Creek.
Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to perform base and edge repairs on FM 747. The Rusk crew will conduct base repair work on FM 851. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at each location.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
US 69 Widening through Wells
The contractor continues to conduct earthwork and structure work on the west side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.
FM 22 Safety Treatment Project
The contractor continues cleanup activities as this project nears completion.
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to continue seal coat operations on SH135 from US 271 to FM 2207. Crews will also be replacing the drainage pipe under FM 2207 which will require a one-day road closure.Expect lanes closures at both locations with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
US 80 Widening in Gladewater
Work continues on storm sewer, curb and gutter, and flex-base on the south side of the roadway with eastbound traffic reduced to one lane. Motorists can expect delays. Work includes earthwork, base and surface work, storm sewer, concrete curb and gutter, safety improvements, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. The project consists of widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lane from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.
Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road
Storm sewer work is ongoing as is the processing of flex base and cement-treating base material. Traffic is reduced to one travel lane in all directions. Alternate routes are recommended on this project where work is being conducted in multiple phases that could require overnight lane closures. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.
SH 149 at Sabine River
• Limits: From SH 322 to approximately one half-mile north of the Sabine River Bridge
• Contractor: Gibson and Associates
• Cost: $3.1 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Early Summer 2018
Work is scheduled to resume in March on this project that consists of constructing new guardrail and sidewalk on the bridge and increasing its load carrying capacity.
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to implement a mobile operation to conduct edge work on FM 1615. A truck mounted traffic control device will be utilized. A second crew will be performing base repairs on SH 198. Lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 19 Widening Project
Work is ongoing to set driveway pipes and extend cross structures on this job. Daily lane closures are possible with a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)
Construction of new culverts continues along the old roadway (proposed westbound lanes) between Baxter and one mile east of Larue. Motorists should remain alert as construction equipment enters and exits the roadway throughout the workday. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)
Due to the winter storm, the traffic switch to move westbound traffic to its new lanes has been rescheduled for January 23. After the traffic switch, work will begin on the eastbound lanes with the inside lane closed to allow the contractor to place a final seal coat and conduct paving operations. The same work will be conducted on the eastbound outside lane before opening the roadway to traffic.
A reminder that the easternmost access to FM 315 and Downtown Poynor remains closed while permanent construction of the roadway continues. Motorists must use the westernmost access for FM 315 and Poynor. The contractor will be placing permanent signage throughout the project. Work will also continue on concrete and rock riprap for ditches on both the north and south sides of the roadway. Work is also ongoing on FM 315S under the new bridges and consists of stabilizing the roadway, re-surfacing, adding curb and gutter, and extending the concrete riprap under the bridges. Expect lane closures.
This Phase II project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. The project limits stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This, like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety and includes adding one lane in each direction.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase III) in Anderson County
Storm-water control measures are being maintained throughout the project limits as earthwork and flex-base operations continue from CR 301 to Cemetery Road. The project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance and the Special Jobs Crew plan to resume mill and inlay operations on SH 322 from US 259 to FM 2011. Expect the roadway to be reduced to one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to perform sidewalk repair work on FM 346 in Whitehouse. Crews will also be cleaning ditches on roads around the county starting on SH 31 near Spur 364. On Tuesday only, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., a crew will be conducting work in the eastbound outside lane of Loop 323 at SH 155S. This work requires closing the right-turn lane onto SH 155. Expect lane closures at all locations with flaggers providing traffic control.
Smith County construction projects updates:
Legacy Trails – Hike and Bike Trail Development
No lane closures are planned as the contractor works to remove and replace sidewalks at Dueling Oaks. This project consists of constructing 4.4 miles of hike and bike trails in Southwest Tyler. It includes the construction of parking lots, driveways, landscaping, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and drainage structures along the 10-foot wide hike and bike trails.
FM 849 Bridge Replacement Project
The contractor plans to shut down I-20 at FM 849, alternating between the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, as new deck panels are installed. Eastbound will be closed Monday and Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., with traffic moved to the ramps. The westbound lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday, and traffic diverted to the ramps. Meanwhile, bridge superstructure work is ongoing as is earthwork on the north and south sides of I-20. Daily lane closures on the inside lanes of eastbound and westbound will be utilized for bridge work in the median of I-20. This is an emergency bridge replacement project consisting of removing the existing steel and concrete structure and replacing it with a new 4-span reinforced concrete structure. Work will also include the widening of the bridge approaches and improvements to the I-20 ramps.
FM 850 Bridge Replacement Project
Bridge superstructure work is ongoing. The road is closed at Mud Creek with traffic detoured. The project will replace the existing bridge with a wider one.
US 271 Mill and Inlay Project
The contractor is performing clean up and striping operations. The project consists of base repairs, planing, applying a hot mix surface and striping.
SH 31E Widening Project
Cleanup activities are ongoing. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit during work hours is 60 mph.
Spur 248 Widening Project
Embankment, subgrade and drainage work continue on the north side of the roadway. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
I-20 Resurfacing Project
The contractor continues placing bridge joints, striping, and milled rumble strips. The project is placing a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and upgrading the MBGF along this stretch of I-20.
Turn Lanes Project
Work continues at Broadway Ave. and South Town Drive. Daily right lane closures are in place as work is conducted on the Right Turn Lane at South Town. This project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493.
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to continue edge repairs on SH 198 between FM 3227 and just south of FM 1651. A second crew will be fog sealing on FM 1995 between FM 773 and FM 314 as well as on the I-20 Service Roads between Tank Farm Road and FM 16. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
I-20 Westbound Exit Ramp at FM 314 Relocation Project
Phase III work continues with the contractor installing the I-20 Exit Ramp. The Westbound Frontage Road is closed at CR 4930. To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The project consists of reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314.
I-20 Safety Work
The contractor continues to remove and install Metal Beam Guard Fence and concrete mow strip along the eastbound outside lane going east from the Van Zandt County line to Jim Hogg Road. Expect daily lane closures and delays.
SH 243 Widening Project
Structure and roadway widening work continues on the north side of the road. Motorists can expect delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic. This project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain.
FM 314 Widening Project
Work continues to install hot mix asphalt concrete driveways, mailboxes and signs on the section five miles south of I-20. Expect closures and delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic.
FM 1256 Widening Project
No work is scheduled for this project to widen the roadway.
FM 1861 Project
No work is scheduled for this project.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
Driveway and cross structure work is ongoing on this project that is rehabilitating the road by widening the existing roadway and performing structure work. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
The contractor is conducting work on cross structures. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.
County Road 1825 Bridge Replacement Project
The contractor is installing drilled shafts on this project to replace the railroad overpass and approaches. There is minimal impact on traffic. The roadway is closed at this location.
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to conduct ditch maintenance on FM 17 and FM 49. Expect lane closures at each location with flaggers providing traffic control.
Wood County construction projects updates:
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
The contractor will continue cross structure work on FM 49. Minor delays are possible.
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
• Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:
- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties
- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties
- Guardrail Repairs: Tuesday and Wednesday through all three counties
- Sign Maintenance: Wednesday and Thursday in all three counties
- Guardrail Upgrades: Eastbound lane closures daily in Smith County from approx. MM 544-551
