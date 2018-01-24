Wednesday's Weather: Sunny and nice with afternoon highs near 60 degrees

Good morning East Texas! Another chilly start with temperatures near freezing to start the day.

More sunshine this afternoon with light northeasterly winds. Temperatures will reach near 60 degrees today before falling back into the 30s overnight.

Mostly sunny again tomorrow with southeast winds and temperatures in the lower to mid 60s by afternoon. Cloud cover increases Friday with a chance for a few showers, especially late in the day.

The chance for rain increases with showers and a few isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday.

A few showers could last into early Sunday morning, before the rain ends and the clouds clear Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures this weekend will stay near or above normal in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunshine and quiet weather returns to the forecast for early next week.

