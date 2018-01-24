Wednesday's Weather: Sunny and nice with afternoon highs near 60 degrees

Marshall ISD: You should be receiving an official letter of notification in the next day or so regarding this, but we wanted to go ahead and share this information as it relates to adjustments to our district calendar and daily schedule in response to the weather days we had to take last week: Due to the winter weather which hit our area last week Marshall ISD was forced to cancel the entire day of classes for January 16-17.More >>
Federal marshals have arrested a Weslaco, Texas man accused of distributing methamphetamine in Smith County.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect who fled the scene of an assault Tuesday evening.More >>
Smith County fire crews are working a structure fire between Arp and Troup Wednesday morning.More >>
