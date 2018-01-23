Tyler police looking for knife-wielding gas station robbery suspect

Tyler police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at knife point late last night.

“He put his mask, he showed me the knife, he yelled 'give me the money!' and I just gave it to him,” the victim of the robbery says.

The Conoco gas station clerk says it did not seem worth it to fight back.

“I said 'oh, what is happening to me?”

The surveillance video shows a masked man robbing a Conoco gas station, with a pocket knife.

But just minutes before he took off with all of the money in the register, that same man walked into the gas station without his bandanna on.

“His intent was to go in there and rob it, but he forgot to disguise himself until he actually got into the store so that’s why we have a good facial shot of him,” Tyler police public information officer Don Martin says.

The suspect is described as a full-faced white male in his 20’s with reddish hair.

The Tyler police say the suspect had a lot of indicators that should help with the investigation, like the Chapel Hill letterman jacket he was wearing during the robbery.

Tyler police public information officer Don Martin points out, just before the suspect walks into the store, he starts to zip up his pants.

“We don’t know if his layered up to make himself look larger than he normally is,” Martin says.

Officer Martin says once they catch this man, he will face felony aggravated robbery charges.

Tyler police says anyone who might have any information involving this robbery, you are urged to call the police department immediately.

