Videos tell incredible stories

We have lots of unbelievable video tonight. Brenna Burger joins us with a new report that takes you through a multi-county chase that ended violently in Smith county.

We'll also have video of an officer involved shooting that happened this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. He's in the First Alert Weather Center, working to make sure you know exactly what to expect from the weather where you live.

