High speed chase update: Two suspects in custody

At around 5:00 P.M., during rush hour traffic, a highway patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle for a simple equipment violation.

But much to his surprise, a chase broke out.

10 miles of a dangerous pursuit, with speeds reaching up to more than 100 miles an hour followed the stop.

"I believe they were driving against traffic at one point, on 271, and the lead trooper that started the pursuit or initiated the contact decided that enough traffic violations and enough public safety had been put at risk that he had to put an end to the pursuit," highway patrol Sergeant Darren Thomas says.

So, a highway patrol trooper used his patrol car as a tool to hit and slow down the suspects’ vehicle.

But the deputy ended up knocking himself off the road.

“The suspect vehicle tried to turn back around and attempted to go back north on 3104 at which point another one of my units that was in the pursuit was able to use his vehicle as a tool and pin the suspect vehicle up against a tree,” Sgt. Thomas says.

Once the pursuit was over, officials arrested one white male and one white female, both with warrants for their arrest from several different counties.

The driver will face a felony evading charge.



