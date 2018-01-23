Heartbroken ETX family offers reward for missing wedding ring

A beloved Tatum Grandmother lost her wedding ring and needs your help.

Lea Garcie tells us, her Grandmother, Charlene Odom, was at the Walmart on Estes Parkway in Longview around 1:30 PM, when she somehow dropped her wedding ring.

And since then, the family and Odom have been tirelessly searching for it.

The size 9 ring is made of yellow gold and has 25 diamonds.

It was a gift from her late husband on their 25th wedding anniversary, where they renewed their vows together.

They were married 52 years, until he passed away last year.

The couple lived in Tatum, in the home they built together.

If you know of this ring’s whereabouts, please email news@kltv.com.

We will put you in touch with the family.

The family is offering a reward for the ring’s return.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.