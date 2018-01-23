Tyler Police receive new medical training

When Tyler police first arrive on scene of a medical emergency their basic medical training sometimes isn't enough.

"Historically we've been able to provide basic CPR services to police officers as we go to scenes and stuff like that and we just kind of hold until EMS is on scene or Tyler fire department is on scene with EMT or paramedics," Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.

Toler said the department is now offering a new emergency medical responder certification program. The training will allow officers to help people a little bit more before paramedics arrive on scene. Tyler fire department and paramedics already receive the training but this is a first for police.

"To add this now at the police level is somewhat unheard of in the nation and so the city of Tyler is going to be quite a ways ahead of most cities throughout the United States," Vice President of ETMS EMS Ron Schwartz said.

The police department is partnering with ETMC to bring officers the training. Lieutenant Eddie Sheffield with Tyler police said the first class already proved to be useful.

"This particular class spans about 60-80 hours of training whereas the cadets in the academy usually get about 1-2 days of [...] basic first aid training," Sheffield said.

Officials said the training will be essential in active shooter situations and other life threatening incidents.

"It allows us to have someone potentially on every shift that has a little more training then just the basic training," Sheffield said. "So we can provide first aid or life support; some type of advance training or medical care on scene if we had an officer injured."

