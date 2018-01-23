911, phone service restored to thousands after vandals cut lines

After spending the day without communication services, residents of Rusk and Panola county phone lines have been restored. Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, vandals broke into an Eastex Telephone Cooperative exchange building and destroyed the wiring for the 903-889 phone and cellular service.

“It was a total 100 percent outage,” Eastex Telephone Cooperative General Manager Rusty Dorman said. “Everything, 911, dial tone, cell tower, internet, a little bit of everything.”

This left residents in Pinehill and the surrounding communities unable to call 911 and other emergency services. The Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price says the person or persons responsible will be facing serious charges.

“We are still under the preliminary investigation at this time,” Sheriff Price said. “But we are looking at felony charges cause we are looking at interference of public utilities with communications.”

After assessing the damage, Eastex officials were glad to discover the damage was not as bad as they originally thought, and were able to fix the wiring rather quickly.

“Our primary concern is the landlines,” Dorman said. “Making sure people can dial 911. And that’s what our main goal is, being able to get that service back up.”

In the meantime, the sheriff’s office continues to do everything they can to make sure people are getting the help they need.

“Get down there and patrol and protect the best way we can with the services we do have until we get the phone services restored,” Sheriff Price said.

Dorman says all phone services were restored to both counties by 4:30 P.M.

