National Weather Service: Winnsboro storm damage result of strong wind

Debris was strewn on the ground in front of the Masonic Lodge in Winnsboro. (Source: KLTV staff)

Damage in Winnsboro from a Sunday evening storm was the result of straight-line winds.

A National Weather Service team was out surveying the damaged area Tuesday afternoon. The NWS said the damage found was consistent with thunderstorm wind damage.

Widespread power outages and damage were reported Sunday night during the storm. The weather service says trees and power lines were downed. Crumpled sheet metal was strewn on the ground in front of the Masonic Lodge on West Broadway Street. Part of a wall at the car wash next door appeared to have been damaged.

An apartment complex had the roof torn off, according to Mayor Randy Parrish. He said the owner of the complex opened other units for the displaced residents to stay the night.

A tree also fell through a house on Winn Drive, Parish said.

