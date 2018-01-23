DPS: Suspect in custody after crashing into patrol units

One suspect is in custody after crashing into patrol units during a high-speed pursuit.

According to DPS, troopers are on the scene of a crash involving highway patrol units, as well as the evading vehicle.

Authorities say the chase began out of Gregg County at Highway 1252 and County Road 3104.

At this time there is no report of injuries, and it is still unclear what initiated the pursuit.

KLTV has a crew heading to the scene.

