Pittsburg robbery suspect, on run since December, arrested

An aggravated robbery suspect has been arrested in Pittsburg.

Jamiriquan Enalls, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Pittsburg Police Department officers, according to the department. Enalls was arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and burglary. Police say the warrant stems from a December 2017 incident.

On Dec. 12, 2017, police responded to a robbery and shooting on Martin Luther King Junior Avenue.



"Upon their arrival, they discovered a victim that had suffered two gunshot wounds. They determined that there was a robbery at the location," Pittsburg Police Chief Richard Penn said at the time of the incident.

Enalls fled the scene and officials began a search. Using a helicopter equipped with thermal imaging cameras, Pittsburg police their most intense search off of Rusk street near highway 271, searching the woods and even going house to house. But Enalls evaded arrest until Jan. 23.

