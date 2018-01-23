Government shutdown ends, Dreamers’ future left uncertain

Late Monday night, President Donald Trump signed a short-term fix funding the government for less than three weeks.

The shutdown may be over, but the debate over the future of those under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival continues.

"It’s sad to know we are swinging,” said Dreamer Antonio Picazo who lives in Tyler. “We don’t know what is going to happen to us after the due date.”

Picazo was among the over 3 million Dreamers who continue in limbo since Congress has not made any decision toward any DACA or immigration reforms.

“I consider myself a Texan; this is my place, this is where I grew up, these are my childhood places,” said Picazo.

He was able apply for a DACA renewal after a federal judge in California issued a nationwide injunction, but for him that is just a temporary fix.

With democrats accepting nothing more than Republicans’ word to resolve DACA, East Texas advocate Emily Pinal says she is unsatisfied and says Democrats did not stand their ground.

“I was really upset that the senators gave into the republicans,” said Pinal. “They gave in to false promises they have to realize every delay is another deportation.”

Just last week, Pinal was in Washington D.C. advocating alongside hundreds of DACA supports hoping to gather support for Dreamers before Monday’s vote.

“I feel like the work we did was useful, and we are going to continue every day locally and in Washington D.C.,” said Pinal.

Immigration attorney Belinda Martinez Arroyo says there is a lot of uncertainty leading up to the DACA deadline the president placed for Congress to come to an agreement.



“They are looking down the barrel of their work permits expiring in a month,” said Arroyo. “A lot of them have good jobs, they are nurses, doctors, attorneys, or have regular jobs. Their employer is asking them what they are going to do.”

Arroyo says besides advising to renew DACA if you qualify, there is no right path until Congress acts.

Those who have already been granted deferral under DACA can request renewal, but new requests from people who have never received deferred action before will not be accepted.

