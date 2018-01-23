Marshall ISD student hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

A Marshall ISD student is in recovery after being struck by a vehicle this morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred at about 6:21 a.m. at a bus stop along FM 31, just 2 miles south of the Interstate.

DPS said a school bus was stopped with its signal lights activated, waiting for a mother and her 8-year-old daughter to cross the street when both were struck by a silver Toyota Prius who failed to stop.

The mother and her daughter suffered minor injuries, and the minor was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital in Marshall.

At this time, it is unknown if the driver, a 72-year-old man, will receive charges.

