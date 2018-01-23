Trial continued for woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in Toll 49 wreck

A continuance was granted on Tuesday in the trial of the woman charged with drinking, driving, and striking two people changing a tire on the side of a road, leading to their deaths.



The trial for Jessica Lauren Vass, 35, of Lindale, was set to begin on January 22 in the 241st district court. Judge Jack Skeen granted a continuance, and the trial now is set to begin on February 26, according to the 241st criminal court coordinator's office.



Jessica Vass faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in the deaths of Gary McCrary, 62, and Annette Burkhart, 56.

The wreck occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on April 12, 2017. A preliminary crash investigation revealed that a Dodge Charger, driven by Burkhart, was stopped southbound on the side of the roadway with a flat tire.

A Chevrolet truck driven by McCrary was stopped behind Burkhart's disabled Charger. McCrary was assisting Burkhart in changing the flat tire.

Another vehicle, driven by Jessica Vass of Lindale, was traveling southbound approaching both stopped vehicles. Vass struck the back of the pick-up. The pickup then struck the Charger and both vehicles hit Burkhart and McCrary. The vehicle Vass was driving rolled over and came to a stop in the middle of Toll 49.

McCrary was pronounced dead at the scene. Burkhart was taken to ETMC in Tyler where she was pronounced dead. Vass was taken to ETMC, was treated and released.



After an investigation into the crash, it was determined that alcohol and failure to control speed were factors in the crash. Records showed that Vass had a blood-alcohol level of nearly twice the state's legal limit at the time of the crash. A BAC of .148 was made using a blood test following the wreck, according to the report.



