Kilgore man receives 47-year prison sentence for his role in murder of Kendrick Jackson

A man accused of murder pleaded guilty and was sentenced by a judge in a plea bargain agreement on Tuesday.

On March 28, Kendrick Lemichel Jackson of Pittsburg, was killed inside his home in Upshur County. Jackson, 29, was found dead by police in the 14000 block of FM 1975 near the Lafayette Community, the Upshur County Sheriff's Office said.

Xavier Mumphrey of Kilgore was one of four people charged with Jackson's murder. Mumphrey will spend 47 years in prison for his part in this crime, DA Billy Byrd said after Tuesday's sentencing. Byrd said that Mumphrey was the lone shooter in the murder, adding that the three other people involved had knowledge of and assisted with committing the crime.

From Upshur County DA Billy Byrd:

This morning in the 115th District Court, 19 year old Xavier Mumphrey, of Kilgore, Texas, pled guilty to the offense of murder and received a 47 year prison sentence in a plea bargain agreement. Mr. Mumphrey had previously waived his right to a jury trial in December, and elected to have his case heard by the Honorable Lauren Parish. Mr. Mumphrey is one of four people charged by indictment in the murder of Kendrick Jackson on March 28, 2017. Xavier Mumphrey was the lone shooter inside the home, although three other defendants had knowledge of and assisted with committing the crime, and have been charged with murder under Texas’s Law of Parties. One, Decorian Robbins, is serving a forty (40) year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, while two others, Devontay Hunter and Alize McFall, still have charges pending. On the night of the murder, all four defendants went to the victim’s home to acquire marijuana. After the shooting, the defendants fled from the scene and returned to Lone Star, Texas, where they proceeded to divide the stolen marijuana amongst them. This was a senseless loss of life. We continue to see a growing trend demonstrating a lack of consciousness and respect for life. These lessons are not being taught at home and the criminal justice system is forced to step in. Young people need to receive the message that if you participate, plan, encourage, or assist in a crime you will be charged and prosecuted for the crime actually committed. We will continue to work to bring the remaining defendants to justice. Billy W. Byrd and Sarah Lyn Cooper represented the State while Longview attorney Edward Choy represented the Defendant. Judge Lauren Parish presided.

