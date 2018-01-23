Smith County DA’s Office audit shows 173 dismissals, reductions against policy since 2013

District Attorney Matt Bingham’s policy states prosecutors must seek either the signature of himself or the first assistant when dismissing a felony case.More >>
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Harrison County on Saturday when an HCSO shot and killed the man who allegedly attacked him and a woman during a welfare check at a home.More >>
A continuance was granted on Monday in the trial of the woman charged with drinking, driving, and striking two people changing a tire on the side of a road, leading to their deaths.More >>
A man accused of murder pleaded guilty and was sentenced in a plea bargain agreement on Tuesday.More >>
