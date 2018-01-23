Harrison County Sheriff identifies HCSO deputy involved in fatal shooting incident

The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Harrison County on Saturday when an HCSO sergeant shot and killed the man who allegedly attacked him and a woman during a welfare check at a home on Curtis Black Road.

Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool confirmed Tuesday that the deputy involved in the fatal shooting incident was Sgt. Jeff McAndrews, who was injured during the struggle with the man who was shot.

“We regret that the situation occurred,” McCool said. “We work hard to prevent these kinds of things from happening.”

The person who was killed was identified as Arthur McAfee, 61, McCool said.

On Saturday, McAndrews responded to a 911 call requesting that the sheriff's office do a welfare check on Arthur McAfee. A previous East Texas News story stated that the shooting incident occurred at a home in the 5400 block of Curtis Black Road in western Harrison County.

When McAndrews arrived at the scene, he and Arthur McAfee’s sister, Lorine McAfee, went into to the residence to check on Arthur, McCool said. At that point, McAfee allegedly attacked both his sister and the HCSO sergeant. McAndrews shot McAfee during the struggle, McCool said.

McAfee was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon, and a story on the KMHT Radio Facebook page stated that McAndrews suffered torn tendons and a possible fracture during the fight.

McCool said he could not give any more details on what happened because the case is still under investigation. The sheriff said the shooting incident is being investigated by the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

In a previous East Texas News story, Lorine McAfee said her brother's hands were over his head and she was down at his feet trying to help control when she heard two shots.

Lorine McAfee admitted that her brother, a veteran, was being difficult, as the deputy did his best to restrain him.

"Yes, he was resisting because he didn't know what was going on, because Arthur was not in his right mind, he didn't know what was going on," Lorine McAfee said.

Lorine McAfee described her brother as an intelligent man who had developed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after his service in the U.S. Army. She added Monday that was the reason for the welfare check.

"I knocked on the door, and he wouldn't answer the door," Lorine McAfee said. "So I wouldn't let myself in because I didn't know what would happen if I went in."

"I'm just feeling angry," Lorine McAfee said. "It was unnecessary."

