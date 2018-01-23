Harrison County Sheriff identifies HCSO deputy involved in fatal shooting incident

The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Harrison County on Saturday when an HCSO shot and killed the man who allegedly attacked him and a woman during a welfare check at a home.More >>
A grand jury has indicted a Sulphur Springs man accused of shooting and killing a high school student last month.More >>
A 26-year-old Tyler woman died as result of an auto-pedestrian wreck that occurred on State Highway 31 Friday night.More >>
A suspect in a Longview bank robbery is on the run.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
District Attorney Matt Bingham’s policy states prosecutors must seek either the signature of himself or the first assistant when dismissing a felony case.More >>
A continuance was granted on Monday in the trial of the woman charged with drinking, driving, and striking two people changing a tire on the side of a road, leading to their deaths.More >>
A man accused of murder pleaded guilty and was sentenced in a plea bargain agreement on Tuesday.More >>
