Tyler resident wins $2M playing Powerball

One Tyler resident is now a millionaire after winning a Powerball prize.

According to the Texas Lotter, the Tyler resident – who elected to remain anonymous- claimed a second-tier Powerball prize of $2 million for the Oct., 18, 2017 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Polk 11, on the 9800 block of U.S Highway 259 in Nacogdoches.

