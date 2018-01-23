Rusk County sheriff: 911, phone lines down after vandals destroy wiring

From Rusk County Sheriff's Office

RUSK COUNTY, TX - On this date we had vandals go into an Eastex Telephone Cooperative exchange building and destroyed the wiring for all of the 903-889 (Pine Hill area) phone service including cell service. We have been informed that it could take up to 10 days to restore service to this area! If you have any information on who did this please call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department 903-657-3581 are the Rusk County Crime Stoppers 903-655-8477.