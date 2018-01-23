Rusk County sheriff: 911, phone lines down after vandals destroy wiring

The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Harrison County on Saturday when an HCSO shot and killed the man who allegedly attacked him and a woman during a welfare check at a home.More >>
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Harrison County on Saturday when an HCSO shot and killed the man who allegedly attacked him and a woman during a welfare check at a home.More >>
One Tyler resident is now a millionaire after winning a Powerball prize.More >>
One Tyler resident is now a millionaire after winning a Powerball prize.More >>
Vandals went into an Eastex Telephone Cooperative exchange building and destroyed the wiring for all of the Pine Hill area phone service.More >>
Vandals went into an Eastex Telephone Cooperative exchange building and destroyed the wiring for all of the Pine Hill area phone service.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man and woman on drug charges Monday.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man and woman on drug charges Monday.More >>
A water main break has parts of a major artery in Gladewater shut down Tuesday morning.More >>
A water main break has parts of a major artery in Gladewater shut down Tuesday morning.More >>