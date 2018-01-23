Two charged with drug possession in Henderson County

Henderson County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man and woman on drug charges Monday.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Bobbie Ratliff, 42, and Kimberly Revels, 42, were arrested after the vehicle Ratliff was driving was stopped for multiple traffic violations on Farm-to-Market 316 in the Eustace area.

During the stop, deputies discovered a bag containing numerous small plastic bags, a digital scale and other items commonly used to sell illegal drugs, Hillhouse said. Some of the small baggies contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Kimberly Revels, a passenger in the vehicle, had several pills in her possession and she was also wanted on an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Both were booked into the Henderson County Jail.

Ratliff was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Revels was charged with a new charge of possession of a controlled substance.

