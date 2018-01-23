Proud of East Texas: Johnny Fulce - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Proud of East Texas: Johnny Fulce

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

An acute level one trauma subdural hematoma had taken Fulce to death's door. The neurosurgeon held little hope for his recovery.

"He told my mother, he said I'm sorry, there's nothing, it's worse than I thought. We don't expect him to make it through the night."

In fact, he had two strokes. "I didn't even know what that was."

But Fulce did make it through the night.

"My mother told me that when the doctor told her, she said she went in the restroom, she was by herself, she hit the floor and the prayed for a miracle and God gave her that miracle."

For a long time, Fulce couldn't walk or talk, but that began to change. His mother bought him a laptop computer and he began to write. Angel at the door is symbolic of his story.

"I just kept writing and writing and I started not just thinking about God but acting for God.Then I started a Facebook ministry. 'God as I am', and just kept writing and writing."

Fulce's ministry and writings are now international and his music is set to hit the airwaves. His life has changed so much for the better that he's even thankful to the person who attacked him and almost ended his life, although that person has never been caught.

Fulce thinks it's all part of God's plan and he knows it's part of an incredible miracle.

