Water main break shuts down parts of Hwy 271 in Gladewater

A water main break has parts of a major artery in Gladewater shut down Tuesday morning.

Crews have shut the southbound side of Highway 271 near Pacific Avenue while they work to repair a water main break.

Traffic is being rerouted around the lane closure. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

There is no word on when the southbound lane will be reopened.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.