Tuesday's Weather: Sunny and nice. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Expect lots of sunshine today and much lighter winds than yesterday. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Another chilly night ahead with temperatures dropping back into the 30s by tomorrow morning. Sunny and nice again tomorrow with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s. The quiet weather continues through Thursday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. Cloud cover increases through the day Friday with a chance for a few showers late Friday afternoon and evening. The chance for rain increases into Saturday morning with the next cold front moving in to the region. Expect showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, especially early on Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies continue into Sunday with temperatures near or just above average all weekend.

