Fire forces closure of eastbound Interstate 20 in Harrison Co.

Law enforcement are responding to a major delay for the morning commute between Longview and Marshall.



Sometime before 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Harrison County Sheriff's deputies were called to fire reported on Interstate 20 near Hallsville.



The eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed at Mile Marker 610, which is just past the FM 968 exit.



Additional information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available. It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed.



Tune in to Good Morning East Texas, starting at 4:30 a.m. for updates during Kerri Compton's Traffic Watch report.

