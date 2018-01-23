Eastbound I-20 re-opened after 18-wheeler fire extinguished

Harrison County Sheriff's Department has re-opened the eastbound side of I-20 following an early morning 18-wheeler fire.

Sometime before 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Harrison County Sheriff's deputies were called to an 18-wheeler fire reported on Interstate 20 near Hallsville.



The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours at Mile Marker 610, which is just past the FM 968 exit.



All lanes have been re-opened and traffic is running at posted speeds as of 7 a.m.

Additional information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

