Tyler Police searching for gas station robbery suspect

Police are searching for a suspect involved in the robbery of a Tyler gas station.

Around 9:39 p.m. Monday, Tyler Police officers responded to the Food Fast convenience store at 1707 East Front Street. They were told a white male, about 30 years old, with blonde hair walked into the store. He pulled a knife and demanded money from the clerk, before leaving on foot with an unknown amount of cash, a news release stated.

No injuries were reported.



The suspect is described as 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.



The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

