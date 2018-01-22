This weeknight supper idea will greet you with delicious aromas in your home and a tasty dinner that's easy to make.

Slow cooker spicy honey chicken and vegetables by Mama Steph

1/3 cup honey

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1/4 cup ketchup (or tomato sauce with 1/2 teaspoon of vinegar)

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 cup onion, diced

2 cloves garlic minced, or 2 teaspoons garlic from jar

1 1/2 cups baby carrots

1 stalk celery thinly sliced

one bag of frozen whole green beans

Place chicken evenly along bottom of slow cooker. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. (Tip: Use slow cooker liners for easy clean up)

In a medium bowl, combine honey, ketchup, soy sauce, canola oil, red pepper flakes, and ground pepper. Whisk ingredients together, then set aside.

In a medium bowl, add all vegetables, then add honey sauce to the bowl. Toss until all vegetables are coated, then pour it all over the chicken. Place lid on slow cooker, set heat on low and cook for 6 hours.