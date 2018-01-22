Winnsboro community helps homeowner after tree damages home during possible tornado

One person was home when this tree fell through a house in Winnsboro (Source: KLTV)

Residents in Winnsboro spent the day cleaning up after strong winds blew through town last night.

The National Weather Service hasn't yet been able to assess the area to determine if the city experienced a tornado or straight line winds.

Late Sunday night, Brenda Zimmerman got a call saying a tree fell through her roof and into her son's bedroom.

"Just seeing a tree in my house you know it's overwhelming to see.; this isn't how we expected to start our new year," Zimmerman said.

Her family wasn't home at the time but her roommate Lisa Matson was taking cover in the hallway when the tree came crashing down.

"It's an eye opener; it makes you realize how precious life is," Matson said. "Yeah our roof can be repaired the material stuff can be bought but lives they can't be replaced."

The town was hit with strong gusts of wind and a power outage. Matson said when the storm passed it was silent outside. But this morning the community was out and about helping people any way they could.

"We heard this morning about what was going on in Winnsboro so we decided to come down and see if we could lend a hand," community member Carla Peoples said. "We wanted to find the places and see if anyone needed help and we were so glad we did because [we were] able to help with the clean up of this property in particular."

Zimmerman said she is grateful everyone is okay and she knows her town will overcome this setback.

"I know God's got this, he's got a plan and we're going to rebuild," she said. "It's just figuring out what we do from then."

