City of Longview introduces CODE RED

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

The City of Longview has instigated a service to help keep its citizens safe. It’s called CodeRED and will deliver a message to a cell phone or home phone in case of weather or other types of emergency. To get more information or sign up just click here.

