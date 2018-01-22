Longview warning sirens: Better safe than sorry

Late Sunday night, the National Weather Service out of Shreveport issued several tornado warnings, one caused warning sirens to sound in Longview for sixteen minutes.

We spoke with Community Relations, about the decision to set off the sirens when there was no rotation reported in the city limits of Longview.

The sirens were heard all over town shortly before midnight. Longview’s City Spokesman Shawn Hara, says it’s all about precautions when there’s a tornado warning issued in Gregg County by the National Weather Service.

“Then we activate our warning system, and the reason we do that is Gregg County is a very small county, and weather can be unpredictable,” Hara said.

There is a protocol at Longview’s 911 dispatch that is followed very closely, according to Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman, when there is a tornado warning in Gregg County.

“There is a person here in the communications center that is the receiver of that information, and then immediately, in turn, follows a protocol to activate the city’s warning system,” Steelman explained.

Hara points out that just because the sirens sound off, it doesn’t mean the entire city is in danger.

“You might have strong weather in one part of the community, or south of the community that’s not going to touch another part, but we want to have an abundance of caution and let people know that there’s severe weather in the area,” Hara stated.

Hara says Longview’s warning sirens will always sound if there’s a tornado warning in Gregg County:

“Unless Longview is specifically excluded. In that case, we won’t do it, but if it doesn’t specifically exclude Longview then we will do that warning,” Hara said.

He says communication is very important at 911.

“They’ll contact the National Weather Service and make sure; okay is Longview still a part of this storm warning,” Hara added.

The sirens went off at 11:46 p.m. and were canceled at 12:02 a.m. when the weather service declared the threat had left the Longview area.

Hara says the warning sirens are the first step and residents should then safely find out exactly what is happening and respond accordingly. Hara also encourages residents to sign up for Code Red for weather warnings and other emergency notifications in Longview. If you want to know more about Code Red click here.

